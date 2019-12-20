South Africa: Slow-Cooked in the High-Pressure Environment of First-Class Cricket

analysis

Rassie van der Dussen took the road less travelled in pursuit of cricketing honours, which are coming his way as he moves into his 30s.

When Rassie van der Dussen crammed his earthly belongings into his Nissan Tiida to exchange Pretoria for Potchefstroom a decade ago, it was in search of opportunities to play white-ball cricket.

Back then, Van der Dussen was pigeonholed as a red-ball player, only playing 30 games over two seasons for Northerns because he was languishing in the lengthy shadows created by the more illustrious talents of Heino Kuhn, Blake Snijman and Pieter Malan.

But the one thing the past 10 years have taught us about the driven Van der Dussen, who has since travelled to far-flung places such as England, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands and the Caribbean for this cricket thing, it is that he gets what he wants eventually.

At the time, when Van der Dussen travelled down the N12 with his worldly possessions in his small car, the then opening batsman had a loose arrangement with North West's Monty Jacobs. It was essentially a trial where he wouldn't be paid while he proved himself. A bed in a commune with other would-be North...