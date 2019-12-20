South Africa: The EFF Is Malema and Malema Is the EFF - What Happens When He Falls?

19 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sello Lediga

Under Julius Malema, the EFF has turned into a pseudo-revolutionary religious cult. He has alienated many in the party, and with criminal and corruption charges looming, he is on shaky ground.

Like him or hate him, Sello Julius Malema is the most formidable politician post-apartheid South Africa has produced. Only eight years old when Nelson Mandela emerged from 27 years in prison, Malema was too young to vote in 1994 when for the first time South Africans voted for a democratic government, led by the African National Congress with Mandela as the first president.

In 2000 Malema rampaged through the streets of Johannesburg as president of the Congress of South African Students and eight years later claimed the mantle of president of the ANC Youth League after a boisterous and gruelling campaign in which he emerged partly bruised but victorious. In 2013, after his expulsion from the ANC, he founded the Economic Freedom Fighters and contested national elections a year later. Against all odds, in the first elections it contested, the EFF became the third largest parliamentary party with over a million votes and 25 seats in the National Assembly. Malema nearly doubled his presence in Parliament with nearly two...

