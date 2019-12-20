South Africa: How the EFF Helps the Media EFF Itself, and Other Totalitarian Holiday Tales

20 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Richard Poplak

Wow, so much screaming. Are the EFF simply a media-created shitstorm of no substance, the Twitterocracy want to know? Or would the red berets have gained influence and power even in the deathly silence of Stage 8 media load-shedding?

Asked another way, if an authoritarian raises his fist in a forest, is anyone sent to a death camp?

As it happens, this is not an argument I find particularly interesting. Since his time in the ANC Youth League, Julius Malema has had the mother organisation by the gonads, largely because he spoke several fundamental truths: money and power resides with wealthy whites, rich Indians and Patrice Motsepe; the system doesn't work for the black majority; political freedom is meaningless without economic freedom; and it's time to go to war with the elite.

That he said this while assembling a syndicate that funnelled money into various trusts and business ventures is not beside the point. It IS the point. That's how the ANC is supposed to provide for its higher-ranking members.

Malema is, and for many years has been, the prevailing story of South African democracy, a representative figure who has pulled our politics along with him as he has risen...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

