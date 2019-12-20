South Africa: How the EFF Helps the Media EFF Itself, and Other Totalitarian Holiday Tales

analysis

Wow, so much screaming. Are the EFF simply a media-created shitstorm of no substance, the Twitterocracy want to know? Or would the red berets have gained influence and power even in the deathly silence of Stage 8 media load-shedding?

Asked another way, if an authoritarian raises his fist in a forest, is anyone sent to a death camp?

As it happens, this is not an argument I find particularly interesting. Since his time in the ANC Youth League, Julius Malema has had the mother organisation by the gonads, largely because he spoke several fundamental truths: money and power resides with wealthy whites, rich Indians and Patrice Motsepe; the system doesn't work for the black majority; political freedom is meaningless without economic freedom; and it's time to go to war with the elite.

That he said this while assembling a syndicate that funnelled money into various trusts and business ventures is not beside the point. It IS the point. That's how the ANC is supposed to provide for its higher-ranking members.

Malema is, and for many years has been, the prevailing story of South African democracy, a representative figure who has pulled our politics along with him as he has risen...