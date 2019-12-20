Namibia: Ex-Partner Withdraws Rape Case Against Soccer Coach

A FORMER partner of a football legend and coach has today withdrawn a rape and assault case she had opened against him last Sunday.

The partner confirmed to The Namibian today that she has withdrawn the case, but declined to disclose the reasons.

Head of the Namibian Police's gender-based violence protection unit, chief inspector Hendrik Olivier said the coach and the partner sat down today with a social worker and the police at the unit's offices to have a "peaceful" discussion on the matter.

According to a source, the ex-partner allegedly went to confront the soccer coach on Saturday saying that she would open a rape case after he allegedly raped her earlier last week and he assaulted her.