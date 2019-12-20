South Africa: Sky-High Price of SA Cellular Services Has Life-Threatening Consequences

analysis

The Competition Commission has called for cellular services providers to reduce prepaid data costs by more than 30%, but the current prices are so high that this cut may not be enough to make it affordable for the average cash-strapped South African.

Near Durban Deep, close to Roodepoort, a mob had cornered an alleged thief and was planning to kill him. A few wanted to stop the crime before it happened, but no one had airtime to call the police because in this area unemployment is sky-high, children often go hungry, and the cost of a cellphone call is a planned expense.

Eventually, the mob came to a compromise with those trying to save the man. They would teach him a lesson, by "half burning" him. But before the crowd could set the young man alight, help did come. Someone was able to slip away and buy airtime at a shop. The police were called and the man was bundled into the back of a SAPS van and whisked away.

In Durban Deep, such incidents regularly play out, says Cora Bailey, who provides humanitarian support for many in the community. She knows of countless incidents over the years where community...