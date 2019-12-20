South Africa: Govt Has Tapped U.S.$2 Billion From the BRICS New Development Bank - and More Is Coming

analysis

The New Development Bank will soon start lending to private-sector companies, says Vivian Ramathuba, senior professional at the bank's African Regional Centre in Johannesburg, assisted by the fact that it could lend in US dollars or rands. But greater oversight is clearly needed to ensure the loans are not abused.

Cash-strapped South Africa is increasingly tapping the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) for badly needed infrastructure financing.

And it is likely to tap the bank more frequently after the imminent issue of the NDB's first Rand-denominated bond -- for R10 billion -- on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

With a slow start, borrowing just $180-million in 2016, the first year the bank issued loans, and nothing in 2017, South Africa's share of total loans stood at only 5.29% at the end of that year.

But since the African Regional Centre (ARC) of the Shanghai-based bank opened in Johannesburg in September 2017, South Africa's borrowing has increased sharply, with six more loans, beginning in the second quarter of 2018.

South Africa's borrowing from the bank now totals about $2-billion, representing about 16% of the total amount of $12.5-billion which the bank has lent to the five members of BRICS -- Brazil, Russia,...