South Africa: Billions of Rand Lost As Richards Bay Minerals Shutdown Approaches Three Weeks

analysis

RBM remains shut and there are no signs of any imminent move by the company to reopen its doors.

Rio Tinto, Richards Bay Minerals' (RBM's) controlling shareholder with a 74% stake, shut its operations on Wednesday 4 December for an indefinite period after two weeks of community violence related to a tribal dispute that threatened the safety of the mine's staff and contractors. On Wednesday 18 December the closure entered its third week.

In a previous disruption, the company suspended production in 2018 after a fatality and labour disturbance at RBM, according to Rio Tinto's 2018 annual report. That suspension resulted in a $132-million (R1.9-billion) loss in income for RBM.

The latest closure is causing lost income for the company, its employees, the contracting company and its employees, the wider Richards Bay community and the national fiscus.

It looks as though RBM will remain shut until next year, which means the plant could remain closed for at least a month, sources close to RBM said.

On the other hand, Zanele Zungu, a company spokesperson, said RBM had not decided to shut for the rest of 2019.

Last week, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala visited RBM and met mine management, local Mbuyazi...