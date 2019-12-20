South Africa: Constitutional Court Justices Set a New Course for Dealing With Rape

19 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

As almost all measures to curb gender-based violence and rape in South Africa failed dismally in 2019, the justices from the Constitutional Court, in three separate but equally significant judgments in a single appeal, firmly set the judicial course for dealing with rape cases.

The case before the court was 21 years old and involved two men who were convicted of rape even though they were keeping a lookout while others perpetrated the violence. Jabulane Tshabalala and Annanius Ntuli wanted the Constitutional Court to have their convictions on multiple rape charges set aside. The Commissioner for Gender Equality and Centre for Applied Legal Studies joined the State in opposing their application.

The legal question before the court was if the judges can use the doctrine of common purpose to accuse those who were present at a gang rape. Often used to convict large groups of people of a crime committed by one of two, the doctrine has always attracted controversy. There had been a prior effort to have it declared unconstitutional when it was used to convict a group of Pagad members for the death of a toddler during an anti-gang protest.

The facts in the case that served before...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

