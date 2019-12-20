Africa: Applications NOW open for the $100 000 ONE Africa Award

press release

On November 23, applications for the ONE Africa Award were open. The call for applications will run from 21 November 2019 and close on 31 January 2020. Africa-led, Africa-driven organizations have the opportunity to submit their applications for consideration for the Award. The Award honors outstanding contributions by African based organizations leading the fight against poverty and preventable disease on the continent.

Now in its eleventh edition, The ONE Africa Award celebrates African efforts aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the world’s blueprint for a better future. SDG targets range from halving extreme poverty to halting the spread of HIV/AIDS and providing universal primary education. The 2019 ONE Africa Award will recognise Africa-driven and Africa-led advocacy efforts that have demonstrated success at the community, national or regional level. The award recognises, rewards and advances the exceptional work of organisations founded by Africans and based in Africa, dedicated to advancing development goals in Africa. The $100,000 award will recognise innovative African initiatives to fight extreme poverty and incentivise more of such efforts.

This 2019 ONE Award is especially significant as it comes ten years before the conclusion of the SDG’s, a time when world leaders must prepare to make bold commitments in order reach the 17 development goals set out by the SDGs. Previous winners include Dext technology from Ghana (2018), Connected Development from Nigeria (2016), and Support for Women in Agriculture and Environment, Uganda (2015).

ONE in Africa Interim Executive Director, Edwin Ikhoria said: “The people at the frontlines on the war to eradicate extreme poverty and preventable disease are community based organisations thriving to better their society. The ONE Africa Award is a platform which recognises those life changing efforts. We are pleased to open application for the 2019 ONE Africa Award, we encourage all African-based and led organisations from across Africa to showcase their work by applying and in doing so, standing a chance to win the $100 000 grand prize. ”

For more details on ONE Africa Award and full scoring criteria for applicants can be found at www.one.org/africaaward.