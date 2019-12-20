Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

19 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Ghinda — As part of the initiative to support families of martyrs, Government employees in Ghinda sub-zone contributed 102 thousand Nakfa in support of 17 families of martyrs.

According to report each family of the martyrs will be provided with 500 Nakfa for a month for one year.

Noting that the peace and stability prevailing in the country was the gist of martyrs, Mr. Omar Yahya, administrator of the sub-zone, expressed appreciation for the initiative the workers took.

The beneficiary families on their part expressed appreciation for the sustainable support that they are being provided.

