Eritrea: Activities By Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora

19 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in various countries conducted various activities aimed at portraying the true image of their homeland and strengthening organizational capacity.

According to report, Eritrea participated at the 14th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage organized by UNESCO from 9 to 14 December in Bogota, Colombia.

At the meeting the Eritrean delegation presented on the intangible cultural heritage that Eritrea possesses.

Likewise, YPFDJ representatives from various Italian cities conducted their 4th congress on 15 December. At the congress two years activity report was presented and the participants elected five members executive committee for two years term.

In the same vein, members of the YPFDJ from various Italian cities celebrated the 12th anniversary of Bidho Tour on 15 December in Milano. Similarly YPFDJ members in Germany celebrated the 12th anniversary of Bidho Tour on 7 December in Frankfurt.

The events were highlighted by cultural and artistic performance by cultural troupe from Eritrea.

At a meeting Eritrean national conducted in connection with the International Day of the Disabled they renewed their pledge to strengthen contribution in support of the war disabled veterans.

Indicating that the International Day of the Disabled is a reminder for assuming responsibility for supporting the war disabled veterans, Mr. Tekeste Fesehaye, chairman of the association branch in Sweden, presented the resolution adopted by the 4th congress of the National Association of Eritrea War Disabled Veterans that was held on 25 and 26 November in Asmara.

Mr. Yonas Manna, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Scandinavian countries, called on the association branches in Europe to reinforce contribution in support of the war disabled veterans.

