South Africa: City of Cape Town E-Services Offline for Software Update

20 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

The City of Cape Town's billing and notification system will be offline for most of Friday due to a necessary software update.

It means that services, such as municipal accounts, vehicle licence renewals, e-billing, conveyancing and fault reporting of service requests will not be accessible.

"As the City's e-Services will not be available, it will have an impact on online transactions and on the submission of development applications. Conveyancing attorneys will also not be able to process the online rates clearance certificates," the City said in a statement.

"There will be some services that the City will be offering manually at its customer care walk-in offices that are normally open on a weekend. Customers will be able to make payments and they will also be able to be reconnected if acceptable payment has been made. It is important that they please bring their municipal invoice to avoid delays."

Motor vehicle renewal offices operating over weekends will be open as normal as they work on the Natis system and not SAP, which will be undergoing the software update.

Members of the public wanting to report water or electricity emergencies during the software update are urged to phone the call centre on 0860 103 089 and choose option 2 or 3.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

