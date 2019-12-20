Liberia: Tailor Missing in Mount Barclay

Concern is mounting in Mount Barclay, Montserrado County over the reported disappearance of a specialized tailor identified as Banah Richards.Ms. Romina Thomas told this paper in Monrovia that she and victim Banah have been workmates for several years at a local tailor shop located on Capitol Hill.

She discloses that the last time Richards reported to work was in late November this year. Since that time, Ms. Thomas says Mr. Richards has not reported to work. According to her, Richards had his private tailor shop which he operates in the Mount Barclay area.

Ms. Thomas, who is also a professional seamstress, describes Mr. Richards as a specialized and professional Liberian tailor who produces wedding clothes for people.Continuing her narratives, Mr. Thomas explains that after observing the victim's absence within two weeks, she decided to call him to ascertain information about his whereabouts.

But she says Richards' wife identified as Hawa Richards explained that her husband had a contract to sew some wedding clothes for somebody on the Roberts Field Highway and promised to return after the contract.

According to Ms. Thomas, Richards' wife revealed that since her husband reportedly left their Mount Barclay residence, his whereabouts have remained unknown up to the date of the interview.

Ms. Thomas notes that Hawa explained that she visited several medical hospitals in Monrovia in the hope of finding her husband, but to no avail.

Ms. Thomas also explains that Richards' wife did not state the name of the individual that had contracted him to sew wedding clothes.Ms. Romina Thomas details that Hawa has lamented that she has been suffering because she has no one to provide care for her.

She discloses that the situation was reported to the police in Mount Barclay but the police have not said anything concerning the man's mysterious disappearance from the community.

Richards' wife, according to Ms. Romina is asking the public to help her search for the missing tailor.

When our reporter contacted the headquarters of the National Tailor Union of Liberia, the umbrella organization of tailors in the country, officials there could not confirm or deny whether Richards was a registered member of the union.The Liberia National Police could not also confirm receiving information about the disappearance of the tailor.