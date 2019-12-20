Liberia: UL Alumni Raise U.S.$145,000 for Multipurpose Building

At a fundraising dinner, the Alumni Association of the University of Liberia (AAUL) raised US$145,000 to kick off the mobilization of resources to construct a multipurpose building for the University of Liberia, just hours after the Alumni and the University Administration broke grounds in Fendall for the project.

When completed in the next couple of years, the Alumni Association's plan is for UL to have a facility that can host up to 10,000 persons, cut down the culture of renting tents to host mass audiences during big events and to improve the university life of students and other programs.

The Alumni initially targeted five years for the project, but UL President, Alumnus Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson assures that with his leadership team's support, UL will put something in the budget every year in support of the project to finish the exercise between two to three years.

During the groundbreaking ceremony earlier in Fendal on Monday, 16 December, Dr. Nelson said the Alumni's initiative should be seen as another major milestone as they give back to their alma mater.

According to him, multipurpose building will have a convocation hall attached to it for "five to ten thousand students," describing it as a major gift in the workings of the University.

"I know your plan calls for a five - year period, but we want to commit ourselves as an administration to join your partnership so that can work together to see whether it is not possible instead of five years, to finish this exercise between two to three years that we will reap the benefit of this particular project," says Dr. Nelson.

In addition to what the Alumni is doing, Dr. Nelson says the University believes that there are other ways and means that avenues can be found for revenue generation so that the University can raise resources for its budget that will not be dependent on the government.

He assures that all those who are faculty and staff of the University and are graduates of the institution will play their part to help the Alumni achieve the project.

Speaking earlier at the ceremony, AAUL's Mother Organization President Mr. James Davis said the project as a tremendous initiative that will go far.

"We think it will bring additional resources to the University of Liberia," Mr. Davis says, as he calls on all students, friends, former students of the University, businesses, and institutions that believe in the excellence and welfare of the University to think about giving back to the University.

He assures the Alumni's commitment in standing with the President of the University Dr. Nelson and his team to cement their support to the University of Liberia.

For his part, the President of the AAUL in the Americas, Mr. Melvin D. Howard expresses confidence that the project will come to fruition, announcing that both Liberian dollars and US dollars accounts have been opened for the project.

According to the AAUL, the two restricted accounts opened at the International Bank Liberia Limited to receive donations include USD00121811182320102 and LD00121681182320201.

The fundraising dinner held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town for the project brought together Government officials, UL Authorities, Alumni of the University, students and members of the public, some of whom made contributions and pledges.