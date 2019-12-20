Nigeria: Gotv Boxing Night 20 - Fight Against Anan Will Be Easy, Boast Real One

20 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan "Real One" Oladosu, has declared that his title defence against Ghana's Ezekiel Anan will require minimal effort.

The encounter is one of the four title bouts at the nine-fight GOtv Boxing Night 20, which holds at Lagos' Tafawa Balewa Square on 28 December.

Speaking after a sparring session yesterday Real One claimed that Anan stands no chance of causing an upset.

"This is my first title defence and I'm sure, very sure, it will be easy. Anan is deceiving himself if he is nursing the ambition of returning with the title. He should just come and enjoy the hospitality Nigerians are known to provide. But that hospitality will not extend to the ring, where I'm the master," said the champion.

He claimed to have defeated the best Ghanaian boxers, a level to which he believes is way above Anan's.

GOtv Boxing Night 20 will be headlined by the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Heavyweight title fight between Onoriode "Godzilla" Ehwariemi of Nigeria and Ariel "Chiquito" Baracamonte of Argentina.

Also at the show, WABU welterweight champion, Nigeria's Nigeria's Rilwan "Baby Face" Babatunde, will defend his title against another Ghanaian, Sanitor Agbenyo. There will also be the national super bantamweight title bout between Sadiq "Happy Boy" Adeleke and Opeyemi "Sense" Adeyemi.

Also in action is Taiwo "Esepo" Agbaje, the national featherweight champion, who takes on Olusegun Moses in a challenge bout. Another big name on the card is Ridwan "Scorpion" Oyekola, who will fight Sikiru "Omo Iya Eleja" Shogbesan in a national super featherweight contest. Incumbent national light heavyweight champion, Adewale "Masevex" Masebinu, will face Olanrewaju Segun in a challenge clash, while Alaba "Eylbow" Omotola and Bolaji "Fight to Finish" Abdullahi will go head-to-head in a national lightweight challenge.

There is also an all-female super featherweight clash between Cynthia "Omo Bobby" Ogunsemilore and Aminat Yekini.

The event will also feature live musical performances from "Bolanle" crooner, Zlatan; "Up to Something" singer, Mayorkun, and "Mercy of the Lord" performer, Oritsefemi.

The best boxer at the show will win a cash prize of N1million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.