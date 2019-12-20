Tunisia: Youths From El-Kamour Storm Governorate's Headquarters, Demand Governor Dismissal

19 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A large number of youths from El Kamour, on Thursday, started an open sit-in at the headquarters of the governorate of Tataouine calling for the resignation of the governor.

According to sit-inners, governor Adel Oudrghi was behind the failure of the implementation of El-Kamour agreement signed between protestors and the government in June 2017.

The sit-inners called for the implementation of all the clauses included in El Kamour agreement, more particularly the government's commitment in 2017 to dedicate 80 million dinars to provide job opportunities for unemployed youths.

They expressed complaints over the continuous government's policy of marginalisation and the rising unemployment rates in the governorate of Tataouine.

