Mauritius: MRA's Taxpayer Satisfaction Survey Draw Rewards Three Winners

press release

The Taxpayer Satisfaction Survey (TSS) draw of the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) rewarded, on Tuesday 17 December 2019, three winners who received cheques amounting Rs 25 000, Rs 15 000 and Rs 10 000 each during a Prize Giving ceremony held in Port-Louis. The draw was effected on Thursday 24 October 2019.

The Survey, in its third consecutive year, aims at gauging taxpayer satisfaction regarding the service delivery and the taxpayer education and communication strategy of the MRA. Taxpayers were thus given the possibility to participate in the TSS during the 2019 Income Tax e-Filing season. The Survey also has as objective to further improving the following services at the MRA: Service to Customers; Telephony Services; e-Services; Customs Services; Integrity Perception; Taxpayer Education & Communication Services; and Other Services.

The importance of the TSS as a valuable means of gathering feedback from taxpayers was highlighted by the Director-General of the MRA, Mr Sudhamo Lal, in his address during the Prize Giving ceremony. He thanked all taxpayers who filed their income tax returns electronically and concluded that the TSS was a joint effort of all MRA Departments.

For his part, the Acting Assistant Director, Research, Policy and Planning Department, MRA, Mr. R. Oree recalled that the TSS helps the MRA to better the services offered to taxpayers and to achieve its vision of being a world class Revenue Authority.