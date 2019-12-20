South Africa: Blitzboks to Face Kenya, England At Hamilton Sevens

Cape Town — The Springbok Sevens side will contest a Pool B alongside Kenya , England and Japan at the Hamilton Sevens in New Zealand next month.

The event - the third on the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens series calendar - is scheduled for the weekend of January 25-26.

The Blitzboks won the first event in Dubai earlier this month when they beat New Zealand 15-0 in the final, before losing 7-5 in the final to the All Blacks Sevens in Cape Town last weekend.

In Hamilton, hosts New Zealand will contest Pool A alongside Scotland, USA and Wales.

Pool C features France, Ireland, Canada and Spain, while Pool D is a tough one with Fiji, Argentina, Australia and Samoa to slug it out.

South Africa and New Zealand are currently level at the top of the standings with 41 points apiece.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24