South Africa: Career-Best Moore Helps Warriors Go Big

19 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — A commanding unbeaten 152 by Eddie Moore helped the Warriors reach a commanding 348 for five after the opening day of their 4-Day Franchise Series encounter against the Dolphins in Durban on Thursday.

The left-handed opener batted the entire day at Kingsmead Stadium, facing 270 balls and striking 11 fours together with two sixes in a career-best franchise score and 13 th first-class ton as the visitors dominated.

Moore shared stands of 144 for the third wicket with Yaseen Vallie, who also excelled with 84 (130 balls, 10 fours), and then 103 unbroken with Kelly Smuts (55 not out off 41 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) for the sixth wicket.

It ensured the fourth-placed team were in complete command as the competition resumed following a six-week break for the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

After winning the toss and batting, the men from the Eastern Cape lost two early wickets when pick of the bowlers Lwandiswa Zuma (2/67) struck in the first hour.

The seamer dismissed Matthew Breetzke (14) and Gihahn Cloete (0) within the space of eight deliveries to leave the Warriors on 29 for two.

But Moore and Vallie then dominated with their strong stand, which was eventually broken by Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy (2/87) with the score on 173.

Jon-Jon Smuts (0) was run out for a duck after a mix-up, before Moore and Sinethemba Qeshile (33) added 72 together for the next wicket.

Again, it was Muthusamy who struck, but Kelly Smuts' blistering innings and Moore's dominant effort - one that saw him surpass his previous best four-day score of 151 against the Momentum Multiply Titans in East London last season - left the away side in charge at the close.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

