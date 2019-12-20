Sierra Leone: Diaspora Focus Honors Information Minister

10 December 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed Massaquoi

Diaspora Focus on the 7th December 2019 awarded the Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray ,for his diligent and credibility in carrying out his responsibility for the government and people of Sierra Leone.

The award ceremony was held at Golden Tulip Hotel, Freetown where people were awarded from all sectors of life.

While receiving the award, the minister expressed thanked to the organizers for considering him as one of the outstanding ministers in the year under review, adding that his award was as a result of the good working relationship with his staff who have always avail themselves for the success of the ministry.

"I have been awarded for my sustained and courageous efforts in articulating governmental decisions. My ministry has consistently been in the sun and in the rain preparing the minds of Sierra Leoneans about the decisions government takes, the reasons and the relevance of those decisions to the citizens and the state at large. All of these could not have been possible without the support of my family and staff of the ministry of information and communications," he said, adding that the award is a motivation for him to work more for the government and people of Sierra Leone.

