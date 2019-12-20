Sierra Leone: Africell Splashes Le200million On Lucky Winners

Sierra Leone's leading GSM operator, Africell Mobile Company yesterday presented a whooping Le200million to ten lucky winners of its ongoing promotion dubbed: 'Be A Millionaire TV Show'.

The cash represent winnings of the company's daily draws which is being hosted at the Africa Young Voices (AYV) television, Afri radio and other major radio stations from Monday to Friday. Almost all of the lucky winners who were present received their cash prize through Africell Money.

On Friday November 22, 2019, the company unveiled its end of year promotion dubbed; 'Be A Millionaire TV Show' and subscribers stand the chance of winning Le20,000,000, which is the daily star prize plus talk time and data bundles.

According to the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joe Abass Bangura, it has been the tradition of the company to always made public innovative promotions during the festive period.

"When it comes to changing the lives of Sierra Leoneans, especially our subscribers, we are second to none. Our presence is being felt everywhere from education to entertainment and other live changing events," he said.

He disclosed that out of the ten lucky winners of the daily star prize, three each emerge from the western area and northern region, whilst two each from south and east of the country.

While encouraging subscribers to recharge more in order to increase their chances of winning the daily star prize and other consolation prizes, Mr. Bangura reminded the press about the provisions in the Finance Act of 2017, which states that all lottery winnings from Le500,000 to Le10,000,000 are subjected to lottery tax of 10% and 20% for winnings above Le10,000,000.

"Today's pay-out will cover winnings made during the period; 25 November to 6 December, 2019," he disclosed further.

Abdulai Jalloh aka Tamba B added that subscribers recharge will be cumulative, in that when a subscriber recharge Le3,000 at one instance and Le2,000 later, his/her chances will be added for that day's draw.

In a joyous mood, the winners thanked Africell for always launching innovative promotions aimed at transforming the lives of subscribers and urged those who are yet to join the family, to do so as they are missing a lot of goodies.