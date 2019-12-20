Sierra Leone: 'Hardship Is Strangulating Society'

19 December 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Tarawallie

-NGC Chairman Charges

Chairman and Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) has observed that the current hardship in Sierra Leone is strangulating the entire society, thus affecting those who have jobs as well as the jobless.

According to Dr. Dennis Bright, the problem of hardship has gone way beyond the issue of the unemployed youth, which is why the government needs to act fast to find lasting solution to the problem.

"Times are even hard for those who are employed. People now have to make hard choices. It has now become too expensive to prepare meals at home. When you look around you will see hunger printed on the faces of people as they go around in their daily struggle for survival," he said

He was speaking during their monthly presser to update the media on the current issues in the country, particularly the suffering of the masses.

Dr. Bright said the situation has become so complex and as such, government needs to sit down with all economic operators and interest groups to work out emergency measures that will begin to alleviate the suffering of the people.

He claimed that many businesses have closed down because of the current economic trend and the fact that they are being chased by the National Revenue Authority to pay taxes.

"Taxation is a heavy burden on businesses in Sierra Leone. In fact, the foreign exchange rate also accounts for the high prices of goods. Initiatives taken by the Central Bank and the finance ministry to address the problem do not seem to have had much effect," Dr. Bright noted.

The NGC Chairman and Leader said business people they interviewed informed them that prices of their goods merely reflect their costs, including the various taxes they have to pay to the NRA.

He reiterated the NGC's called for the government to convene working group meetings on the current hardship that would at least restore some hope and reassure the public that they are taking them seriously.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.