Cameroon: Regional, Local Authorities - Bill to Institute General Code Adopted

The bill was adopted on December 18, 2019 during the plenary sitting of the National Assembly chaired by House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 was a historic day in the National Assembly as Members of the House adopted the bill to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities, the main issue in the agenda of the extraordinary session of parliament that started on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril presided at the plenary sitting that lasted from 10:00 a.m. to 4:12 p.m. which ended with the adoption of the 501 Sections of the bill to institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Wakata Bolvine was present at the plenary sitting. After the rapporteur of the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the House Hon. Mgbatou Pierre presented the report of the examination of the bill in Committee, the House Speaker gave the floor for general discussions on the bill.

The leader of the opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF) Parliamentary Group, Hon. Paul Nji Tumasang went to the rostrum and raised a preliminary objection, requesting that the bill be withdrawn and only tabled in Parliament after the consensual amendment of the Constitution. He argued that the bill failed to restore the core values of the English-speaking part of the country and said it should be sent back to government for inclusive discussions. Speaking on behalf of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) Parliamentary Group, Hon. Datouo Théodore congratulated the Head of State, President Paul Biya for tabling the bill at the present moment in the history of Cameroon and said the extraordinary session showed the importance of the bill. After this, he called all MPs to vote the bill. This did not however block work of the National Assembly as the Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril submitted the preliminary objection to vote. Curiously, MDR and Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) MPs joined the SDF to vote for the preliminary objection and the CPDM MPs were joined by those of the NUDP and CDU to vote against the preliminary objection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the vote against being overwhelming, the general discussions continued. MPs asked questions for some sections of the bill to be clarified and a majority of CPDM MPs appreciated the bill, pointing out some worries but urged the entire House to vote the bill for its set in landmark changes in the decentralisation process in the country. The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam mounted the rostrum and enlightened the MPs. After this, the bill was adopted Section after section. At the end of the plenary sitting, Minister Elanga Obam said the "bill that was submitted by the President of the Republic has been adopted. That means that a large majority of the MPs thought that the bill was a good one."