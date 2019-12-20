Sudan: Sovereign Council Chair El Burhan Meets Darfur Displaced in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, met with representatives of the displaced people of Darfur at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum on Wednesday, and stressed the importance of restoring their rights and returning them to their original villages. The displaced underlined their demand to participate in the Juba negotiations on their own behalf.

During the meeting yesterday, El Burhan told the representatives of the camps that "the Sudanese people apologise to the displaced people," and stressed the importance of restoring their rights and returning them to their original villages.

He emphasised the participation of the displaced people in the Juba platform, considering that the displaced should be able to negotiate their issues on their own behalf, in order to achieve their rights that "the peace process would not be complete without".

The protection of the displaced persons and their property, and the provision of security and stability are among the priorities and responsibilities of the state, El Burhan said.

'The International Criminal Court can be resorted to if the Sudanese courts are not held accountable' - Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan

He affirmed that all those who committed a crimes in Darfur, especially against the displaced, will be brought to justice, conceding that "the International Criminal Court can be resorted to if the Sudanese courts are not held accountable".

Juba negotiations

The displaced people demanded their participation in the Juba negotiations, in order to achieve their aspirations for a comprehensive peace. They stressed the necessity of providing security and imposing state prestige in addition to activating the collection of weapons.

'The displaced people are ready to enter into negotiations in order to ensure that their issues are addressed... ' - Salih Eisa

Salih Eisa, the director of the General Administration for the camps for the displaced in Darfur, announced that "the displaced people are ready to enter into negotiations in order to ensure that their issues are addressed". He demanded that the negotiation platform "be moved inward so that everyone can participate in the peace process".

Eisa added that what was done in Darfur by the deposed Al Bashir regime only created "partial peace", because it did not include the issues of the displaced.

The displaced are the owners of the issue and not the stakeholders, he concluded.

