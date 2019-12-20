Liberia/Sierra Leone: Women's Football Int'l Friendly - Liberia Score Late Goal to Secure 2-2 Draw Against Sierra Leone

20 December 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

... As U-20 Suffer 2-0 Defeat against Sierra Leone

It was another dramatic come-back for Liberia women's national team in a 2-2 international friendly against Sierra Leone at the Wusum Stadium in Makeni, Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone fired home an early lead in the 3rd minute, a goal that kept them in the lead until the first half break. Liberia were eager to bounce back from the early goal conceded in the first half, and began mounting pressure on the Female Leone Stars.

The equalizer finally came after Blanco FC's forward Agatha Nimene's brilliant right-foot strike from the right angle of Sierra Leone's goalposts ended at the back of the net.

Sierra Leone reclaimed the lead a few minutes later after a miscalculation from goalkeeper Massa Konneh.

However, the female Lone Star were still hopeful of an equalizer. Top performing forward Pauline Agbotsu, who started from the bench, was later introduced and played a key role in helping Liberia to settle to the 2-2, with Earth Angels' striker Kantie Sayee scoring the final goal.

Head coach Robert Lartey, in his post-match interview praised his team for their performance despite the result, but added that more needs to be done to prevent the team from conceding goals.

Elsewhere, Liberia U-20 women's national team comprising new breed of young players, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sierra Leone U-20 Women's national team at the Bo City Stadium.

Both national teams will return to action on Friday, December 20, with the Senior national team going against Rising Queens of Sierra Leone, while the U-20 will face Mogbewma Queens also of Sierra Leone in their second friendly matches.

