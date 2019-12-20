Zambia: Cannabis Sector Money-Spinner - Experts

19 December 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Rebecca Mushota

EXPERTS in the cannabis industry say it has huge profit potential even though it is in its early stages.

According to a report released on Monday by the Investing News Network (INN), the future of cannabis was bright.

Canopy Rivers chief executive officer Narbe Alexandrian said in Toronto Canada said the industry was worth a lot and could be worth billions of Dollars in the future.

Mr Alexandrian said this was time to invest in marijuana.

"In my perspective, this is an awesome buying opportunity if you truly believe this is going to be a US$50 billion industry," he said.

