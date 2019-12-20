Tunisia: Amdoun Tour Bus Crash - Road Safety Collective Responsibility, Says Minister

19 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Road safety is a shared responsibility of all ministries, the civil society and media, Minister of Public Works, Housing and Spatial Planning Noureddine Selmi told on Wednesday evening a plenary session of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) dedicated to Amdoun tour bus crash, governorate of Béja.

Awareness campaigns need to be stepped up, while making sure law is enforced, he further said.

Forty-three black spots were identified which, the minister said, requires the mobilisation of over 30 million dinars in funding to address them.

The ministry is working to address these black spots after the accident of Amdoun in collaboration, in particular, with the Interior and Transport ministries.

Selmi also said his department is currently carrying out projects scheduled for governorate of Béja, including the bridge on Medjerda Wadi and road projects.

For his part, Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts and Interim Minister of Transport René Trabelsi offered renewed apologies to the families of victims and said "we all bear a responsibility for this disaster that claimed the lives of 30 youth."

"The bus lawfully got its technical inspection certificate on August 19, 2019, while visually its tyres were not in a good condition. However, we cannot accuse technical inspection services without any proof," he said.

An inquiry into repair stations that help travel agencies get the technical inspection certificate for their buses was launched, he announced.

"Substantial penalties will apply if breaches are proven. Travel agencies may have their licenses withdrawn," Trabelsi said.

The minister said the flow of domestic tourists in Ain Drahem saw a slight decline during the first week following the accident "but things are getting better and we will ensure full compliance with safety standards."

A 21-member parliamentary inquiry committee into the crash of Amdoun was set up at the beginning of the plenary session.

A tour bus with 43 passengers onboard overturned on December 1 on the road linking Amdoun and Ain Drahem in the region of Ain Snoussi, killing 30, according to the latest toll.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
Transport
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.