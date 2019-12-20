Tunisia: Amdoun Tour Bus Crash - Road Safety Collective Responsibility, Says Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — Road safety is a shared responsibility of all ministries, the civil society and media, Minister of Public Works, Housing and Spatial Planning Noureddine Selmi told on Wednesday evening a plenary session of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) dedicated to Amdoun tour bus crash, governorate of Béja.

Awareness campaigns need to be stepped up, while making sure law is enforced, he further said.

Forty-three black spots were identified which, the minister said, requires the mobilisation of over 30 million dinars in funding to address them.

The ministry is working to address these black spots after the accident of Amdoun in collaboration, in particular, with the Interior and Transport ministries.

Selmi also said his department is currently carrying out projects scheduled for governorate of Béja, including the bridge on Medjerda Wadi and road projects.

For his part, Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts and Interim Minister of Transport René Trabelsi offered renewed apologies to the families of victims and said "we all bear a responsibility for this disaster that claimed the lives of 30 youth."

"The bus lawfully got its technical inspection certificate on August 19, 2019, while visually its tyres were not in a good condition. However, we cannot accuse technical inspection services without any proof," he said.

An inquiry into repair stations that help travel agencies get the technical inspection certificate for their buses was launched, he announced.

"Substantial penalties will apply if breaches are proven. Travel agencies may have their licenses withdrawn," Trabelsi said.

The minister said the flow of domestic tourists in Ain Drahem saw a slight decline during the first week following the accident "but things are getting better and we will ensure full compliance with safety standards."

A 21-member parliamentary inquiry committee into the crash of Amdoun was set up at the beginning of the plenary session.

A tour bus with 43 passengers onboard overturned on December 1 on the road linking Amdoun and Ain Drahem in the region of Ain Snoussi, killing 30, according to the latest toll.