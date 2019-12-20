Nigeria: NJC Recommends Appointment of 33 Judges

20 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Abuja — The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday recommended for the appointment of six Heads of Court and 26 Judicial Officers for state High Courts and one Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal.

Their recommendations were a fall out of the decision made by the NJC at its meetings of December 17 and 18, 2019.

A statement by the NJC's Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed that the recommendation was made to governors of Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States.

According to Oye, "The NJC under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, at its meeting of December 17 and 18, 2019, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to the governors of Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States 33 successful candidates for the appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria."

Those recommended as Chief Judge included Justice Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu for Anambra State; Justice Mohammed Suleiman Ambursa for Kebbi State, and Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme for Cross River State.

Others recommended for appointment as Heads of Court are Hon. Kadi Umaru Muhammad Gusau as Grand Kadi, Zamfara State Sharia Court of Appeal; Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun State, and Justice Foluke Eunice Awolalu, Customary Court of Appeal, Osun State.

The body, however, recommended Stephens Dirialakeibama Jumbo, Chuku Mark Onyema, Ngbor-Abina Lemea and Fibresima Florence Atili as Judges of the High Court of Rivers State.

Also recommended as Judges into the High Court of Ogun State are Olufunmilayo O. Stanley and Olukemi Olusola Yetunde Oresanya.

For Imo State High Court Onyeka Vincent Ifeanyichukwu, Leweanya Kechinyere, Victoria Chinyere Isiguzo, Vivian O. B. Ekezie, Eze Nonye Eke, Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere and Ibeawuchi Edith Chinyere were appointed as Judges.

Those recommended as Judges into the Sokoto State High Court were Aminu Garba Sifawa, Mohammed Mohammed and Raliya Uthman Muhammad.

According to the statement, all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval by their respective state governors and confirmation by the respective state Houses of Assembly.

