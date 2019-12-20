Algeria: President Tebboune Takes Oath of Office

19 December 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, elected in the presidential election of December 12th, took the oath of office on Thursday, in an official ceremony at the Palace of Nations, Algiers, in the presence of the nation's highest institutions.

The ceremony began by a recitation of a few verses of the Noble Qur'an and the reading, by the chairman of the Constitutional Council, Kamel Fenniche, of a Council's statement relating to the final results of the presidential election won by Tebboune with a voter turnout of 58.13%.

First President of the Supreme Court Abderachid Tabi articulated the oath and President took the oath by repeating it verbatim, with his right hand on the Noble Qur'an.

In the end of the swearing-in, Abderachid Tabi stated: "In m capacity as the first president of the Supreme Court, I attest to the fact that the president of the Republic has taken the oath of office."

In accordance with Article 89 of the Constitution, "the president of the Republic shall take the oath of office before the people, in the presence of the high institutions of the nation, in the week following his election. He shall take office immediately after his swearing-in."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

