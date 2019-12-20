Nigeria: 2020 Hajj - Saudi Arabia to Integrate Ram Sacrifice Into Hajj Fee

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said the Hadaya fee will be integrated into e-Hajj with a standard price for all pilgrims from 2020 hajj exercise.

To achieve this seamlessly, Naqaba, a special office to improve the system together with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will oversee the arrangements in order to promote transparency in the operations.

It was also gathered that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Islamic Development Bank would strengthen collaboration and agree on a common price for the Hajj sacrificial animals.

All animals for the sacrifice must be sourced from animal farms genuinely observing safety measures in order to avoid any outbreak of disease.

These developments were revealed by head of the Saudi delegation, Engr Mazin Bazhair during a e-track meeting held with NAHCON in Jeddah recently, preparatory to the 2010 hajj exercise.

Bazhair also disclosed that Hajj flight will commence on 22nd of June, 2020.

According to Head, Public Affaris of NAHCON, Hajia Fatima Sanda Usara, Bazhair stated that the Saudi government would outsource the Hadaya services to well organized service providers who will not compromise standard. A leading establishment saddled with overseeing the project is to present a comprehensive report to the government at the end of the year.

Again, for any service not well rendered, complaint ticket will be available so that the matter will be channelled to the appropriate office for prompt action or refund. Customer service delivery is key and must be rendered wholly to the pilgrims, he stated.

Meanwhile, in its preparatory meeting with office of United Agents (U.A) in Jeddah, NAHCON solicited cooperation of the U.A in remitting Licensed Tour Operators' refunds directly to their accounts instead of Hajj Commission's account.

Until now, refunds are normally made for services not rendered to pilgrims to NAHCON's International Bank Account Number (IBAN) that NAHCON in turn sought out to different State Pilgrims Welfare Boards and to Tour Operators.

However, the Commission now demands U.A to credit the refunds directly to accounts of Tour Operators licensed with the Commission as they already have their IBAN accounts. This will make it easier for the operators to remit the refunds to their entitled pilgrims.

Also, Hajia Usara stated that NAHCON also tabled a request demanding its pilgrims to spend fewer hours in Madinah airport while also requesting permission for more bilingual staff to be stationed in the airport for smoother communication.

The commission renewed his appeal for inclusion of more Nigerian legal residents among the United Agent's workforce.

"This followed information that there are a few already employed by the U.A office. The U.A assured that though law restricts them, they will consider the proposal even if for the Hajj duration only. It was agreed that the Nigerian consulate in Saudi Arabia would follow up on the matter.

"At the same time, in another meeting with Adillah Establishment in Madinah, the Acting Chairman equally informed the gathering of the newly nominated NAHCON board waiting for the senate confirmation. He made a prayer for the same support and cooperation to be extended to the new board.

"On Licensed Tour Operators, the Adilla Establishment lamented that the sector be as organised as the state pilgrims are. It was observed by the Adilla that in other countries, the Tour Operators' sector is more organised contrary to the Nigerian experience.

Therefore, it was resolved that members from NAHCON, Tour Operators' representatives and members from Adilla Establishment will deliberate and proffer possible solutions to the problem.