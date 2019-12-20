Namibia: Swapo Office-Bearers On Chopping Block

THE axe is again hanging over the heads of the Swapo Party's political office-bearers in the Rundu Town Council for defying party directives.

At the centre of the friction is the failed relationship between the party's Rundu East district executive committee and councillors Isack Kandingu, Toini Hausiku and Antonio Sinduvi.

The party's district coordinator, Gabriel Hakusembe, recommended in a leaked letter he wrote to party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa that the councillors in question be recalled.

He cited alleged failure by the councillors to pitch at a meeting which the district executive committee had convened about two weeks ago to give them an opportunity to present a comprehensive report on service delivery as a reason for their withdrawal recommendation.

Similarly, he charged that the councillors had allegedly also snubbed a meeting to which the district executive committee had invited them to deliberate on issues regarding the election of local authority office-bearers for the Rundu Town Council which had been scheduled for last Wednesday.

The politician alleged that continued disregard of party directives has led to the district executive committee's decision that the politicians be recalled.

Hakusembe revealed that the district executive committee members had voted by secret ballot to recall the councillors, and endorsed Serafine Mandjoro, Johannes Ngondo and Romanus Munika as their replacements.

Meanwhile, controversy again surfaced at the election of local authority office-bearers for the Rundu Town Council which was scheduled for last Wednesday, resulting in the process being postponed indefinitely.

This came after presiding magistrate Hellen Olaiya postponed the election after Hakusembe had given a letter during the event, which indicated that the party's district executive committee had decided against its council representatives participating in the election.

"With the fact that the Rundu Urban district executives of Swapo couldn't finalise its programme regarding the swearing-in and election of office-bearers' ceremony for Rundu town councillors, the executive (party's district executive committee) had a meeting to request your office on the withdrawal of the four councillors from participating in such an activity (election and subsequent swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers) until a communique is provided to your office," reads the letter dated 11 December, and signed by Hakusembe.

The postponement of the said office-bearers' election comes amidst a strongly worded letter which Kadhila Amoomo legal practitioners wrote on behalf of the council's office-bearers to Hakusembe a day before the council's office-bearers polls, spelling out the rules on how office-bearers' elections in terms of the Local Authorities Act, 1992 (Act no 23 of 1992) should be conducted.

The lawyers reminded Hakusembe that neither he nor the Swapo Party district executive committee have a legal mandate to delay the election in question, or to withdraw any political office-bearer from council.

The law firm further warned Hakusembe to refrain from interfering with the council's office-bearers' election and swearing-in processes.

"In ordering the 'hold on the elections', the district executive is not performing statutory powers vested in terms of the Local Authorities Act," the lawyers stated.

"The Swapo Party has the right in terms of Section 13 of the Local Authorities Act to withdraw a councillor at any stage. However, in view (of) the statutory power to withdraw a democratically nominated or elected person from the public body, in a democratic society, without fair procedure, would be an antithesis of democracy," it further reads.

Hakusembe yesterday acknowledged receipt of the lawyers' letter, but said he "remains to follow the rules and constitution of the Swapo Party".

The politician did not deny or confirm the district recommendation for the withdrawal of the councillors, saying he was not at liberty to discuss party issues in the media.

Earlier this year, the three Rundu Town Council office-bearers were also recalled for defying a directive by the Swapo Party, but the party's politburo later reversed their withdrawal, and ordered that they be reinstated and continue with their mandate.

