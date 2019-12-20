Tunisia: Chahed Says New Cabinet Will Inherit Better Public Finance, Security Situation

19 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said the new cabinet will inherit a better public finance and security situation than the one with which his government was faced when taking office in 2016.

The next government is urged to keep on working in this same direction, Chahed said in a recorded interview aired on Wednesday night on national Wataniya 1 TV channel and private Tunisian TV station Attasia.

Chahed said, in this vein, providing resources to meet the social aspirations of Tunisians will be the main challenge. This calls for "restructuring public institutions, digitisation, the improvement of the tax system and the promotion of productive sectors, such as phosphate, renewable energies and Nawara field that will account for a 1% increase in the 2020 State Budget," he elaborated.

In another connection, the Caretaker PM said he had not been nominated for the job of foreign minister despite his "good relations with President Kais Saied" whom he respects deeply.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.