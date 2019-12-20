Tunisia: Chahed Says New Cabinet Will Inherit Better Public Finance, Security Situation

Tunis/Tunisia — Caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said the new cabinet will inherit a better public finance and security situation than the one with which his government was faced when taking office in 2016.

The next government is urged to keep on working in this same direction, Chahed said in a recorded interview aired on Wednesday night on national Wataniya 1 TV channel and private Tunisian TV station Attasia.

Chahed said, in this vein, providing resources to meet the social aspirations of Tunisians will be the main challenge. This calls for "restructuring public institutions, digitisation, the improvement of the tax system and the promotion of productive sectors, such as phosphate, renewable energies and Nawara field that will account for a 1% increase in the 2020 State Budget," he elaborated.

In another connection, the Caretaker PM said he had not been nominated for the job of foreign minister despite his "good relations with President Kais Saied" whom he respects deeply.