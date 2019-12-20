Nigeria: ICPC Summons Nine Board Members of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council

The anti-graft agency, ICPC, has summoned some board members of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).

The nine officials were invited as part of an investigation into corruption allegations at the agency.

In a letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday morning, the commission said the invitation was in connection to an "alleged violation of the provisions" of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Among those invited is the chairman of the governing board of the NIPC, Babangida Nguroje.

In the letter dated December 16, 2019, and signed by the ICPC Acting Director of Investigation, Hassan Mohammed, the officials were told to appear in separate batches from Monday, December 23.

Another invited official is Grace Gekpe, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and board member of the NIPC. She is to appear on Monday.

Sunday Edet, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment and NIPC board member is to appear before the commission on Tuesday, December 24.

The commission urged the members to either come along with a lawyer, a staff of the legal aid or any individual of their choice.

The NIPC was established in 2004 to encourage, promote and co-ordinate investments in the Nigerian economy. It also promotes investments in and outside Nigeria through effective promotional means.

Troubled Agency

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported the current internal conflict between the board of the NIPC and its management led by the executive secretary, Yewande Sadiku.

A board member, Ali Sani, had earlier in the year written to Ms Sadiku questioning the payment of millions of naira each year to herself "in the name of foreign leave allowance".

Mr Sani alleged that the executive secretary collected over N40 million for 2017 and 2018.

Ms Sadiku did not say how much she received in her response to the board member, but she later told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Sani's figures were exaggerated.

She explained in a response to Mr Sani that her receipt of the allowance was based on a 14-year board-approved practice in the agency and a ministerial approval for increment obtained in 2013.

The ICPC summon suggests many of the board members have questions to answer on their activities at the agency.

See the full names of the invited members below.

Babangida Nguroje

Adebayo Odejimi

Folake Abdulrazaq

Grace Gekpe she

Ayinlowo Obiseasan

Eloho Samuel

Uwatt Bassey

Sunday Edet

Mustapha Suliaman