Somalia: Wanted Spy Chief Handed Over to Somalia Authorities

20 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Wanted spy chief Colonel Mukhtar Sheikh Mohamed Subane is handed over to Somali authorities in Jigjiga while blindfolded and handcuffed. Colonel Subane arrested in Hargeisa recently,after being on the run. He is accused of involvement in human rights violations in the Somali region.

