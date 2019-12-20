Somalia Minister Says Country Achieved Major Economic, Security Gains in 2019

20 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia said on Thursday the government made key gains on economic, security and political fronts that have laid sufficient groundwork that is critical to drive the country forward in 2020.

Mohamed Abdi Hayir, information, culture and tourism minister, said the economy grew by 3.8 percent in 2019 and expects to reap economic benefits due to improved governance in 2020.

Hayir said the government is spending the biggest chunk of its budget on improving the welfare of the security forces and investing in education and health.

"We achieved a lot in 2019, however, we will reap the benefits of governance in 2020 which will be the year of victory. All our current efforts will bear fruits for the Somali people and it will be visible and felt by the public in 2020," Hayir said in a statement to mark the end of 2029.

He said the Horn of African nation adheres to the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on sound financial regulations and management, and are course to qualifying for debt relief, which is critical to unlocking the country's economic potential.

"We hope by the end of February, Somalia will qualify for debt relief and attract foreign direct investment to spur development and Somalia regains its beauty, improve the lives of our people, create jobs for youth and improve security," Hayir said.

The minister who urged the public to continue supporting the government said Somali security forces proved their ability to capture and hold territory from al-Shabab group, citing the capture from militants in key areas of Bariire, Sabiid, El-Saliini and Awdheegle, all in Lower Shabelle region.

He said the Somali security forces are growing in confidence and demonstrated the ability to take over the security responsibilities from AMISOM.

"I wish to tell the world that Somalia's recovery, especially the restoration of peace and security in Somalia and the Horn of Africa region is close to being achieved," said Hayir.

He lauded international partners such as the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), the UN and other international allies for supporting Somalia's stabilization and recovery efforts in 2019.

"I would say that the world, and in particular the African countries that dispatched their soldiers to Somalia, helped the growth of governance in Somalia. They have taken part in the security, economic, social, political revival of our country and supported the salvation of our people, institutionalization and putting governance structures in place in our country and protecting them," Hayir said.

He paid tribute to AMISOM troop and police-contributing countries for the sacrifice they have made to restore peace in Somalia.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.