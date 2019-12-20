Tunisia: Armoured Vehicles to Be Made Available for National Guard and Police Units Deployed in Border Areas (Fourati)

19 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Armoured vehicles will be made available, during the second half of 2020, for National Guard and police units deployed in eastern and western borders of Tunisia, Interior Minister Hichem Fourati announced on Wednesday night.

This measure aims to facilitate these units' interventions, he explained at a plenary session of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) devoted to the Amdoun accident.

The accident took place on December 1 when a tour bus overturned on the road between Amdoun (Beja governorate) and Ain Draham (Jendouba governorate), killing 30 and injuring 16.

The minister further announced the coming implementation of a project dedicated to road safety thanks to the setting up of a smart device entitled "Istibaq" (anticipation). This tool aims to prevent road accidents of public transportation and vehicles transporting hazardous materials.

According to last year's statistics, 1,205 persons were killed in road accidents, against 1,500 in 2005, Fourati indicated, affirming that the ministry is undertaking efforts to counter this phenomenon by strengthening the road safety and applying sanctions.

Besides, road traffic services recorded in 2019 some 6,878 fines related to tyre failures and 913 offences over faulty brakes and lighting system fails, he indicated.

According to him, National Guard units have issued, from January 1 to December 10, 12,216 proceedings made by the judicial police over the use of vehicles that are unusable for the transport.

At least 1,733 proceedings on tax infringements for overloading passengers have also been issued and over 1,000 minutes over transporting persons without authorisation, the minister added.

The organisation of tourist trips, similar to the Amdoun one and other trips, are not mentioned with precision in circulars governing the transport sector, he concluded, calling for the revision of circulars on the organsiation of this niche by requiring informing the regional authorities.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Legal Affairs
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.