Tunisia: Armoured Vehicles to Be Made Available for National Guard and Police Units Deployed in Border Areas (Fourati)

Tunis/Tunisia — Armoured vehicles will be made available, during the second half of 2020, for National Guard and police units deployed in eastern and western borders of Tunisia, Interior Minister Hichem Fourati announced on Wednesday night.

This measure aims to facilitate these units' interventions, he explained at a plenary session of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) devoted to the Amdoun accident.

The accident took place on December 1 when a tour bus overturned on the road between Amdoun (Beja governorate) and Ain Draham (Jendouba governorate), killing 30 and injuring 16.

The minister further announced the coming implementation of a project dedicated to road safety thanks to the setting up of a smart device entitled "Istibaq" (anticipation). This tool aims to prevent road accidents of public transportation and vehicles transporting hazardous materials.

According to last year's statistics, 1,205 persons were killed in road accidents, against 1,500 in 2005, Fourati indicated, affirming that the ministry is undertaking efforts to counter this phenomenon by strengthening the road safety and applying sanctions.

Besides, road traffic services recorded in 2019 some 6,878 fines related to tyre failures and 913 offences over faulty brakes and lighting system fails, he indicated.

According to him, National Guard units have issued, from January 1 to December 10, 12,216 proceedings made by the judicial police over the use of vehicles that are unusable for the transport.

At least 1,733 proceedings on tax infringements for overloading passengers have also been issued and over 1,000 minutes over transporting persons without authorisation, the minister added.

The organisation of tourist trips, similar to the Amdoun one and other trips, are not mentioned with precision in circulars governing the transport sector, he concluded, calling for the revision of circulars on the organsiation of this niche by requiring informing the regional authorities.