Nigeria: Lagos, Indigenous Firm Parley On Smart City Project

Lagos State Government has expressed readiness to partner with an indigenous firm in the transformation of the state's Mega-City into a truly Smart City in line with the THEMES' agenda.

Speaking, to journalists in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Istabod Integrated Resources Limited, Mr. Adetayo Ogunbode said the partnership is to ensure the state remains the role model in every areas of public administration, creative and strategic development.

He said there was the need for all lovers of the state to join hands in the crusade of the Sanwo-Olu to make the Smart City a reality which will become a rallying point and darling for all countries in Africa.

According to him, the firm has put in place a strong structure that serves as a reservoir for the state human and capital development in selected and strategic Ministries and Agencies.

Ogunbode stated that the firm is strategically positioned as obtained in advanced countries to serve as back up and support centre for government and her various development programmes.

According to him, "The company will be pushing out strategic solutions in form of programmes by which the state could use to tackle for instance the ugly and problematic issue of refuse collection and disposal in the Metropolis through Identified Informal System (IIS) that makes the Citizens more responsive and responsible to their environment."

While applauding the determination of leaders of the ruling party (APC) in Lagos State for ensuring that young, agile and dynamic ones are always presented to the electorate Ogunbode revealed that his firm will be supporting the state in the manpower development across Ministries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Firm will close rank with the State Government to activate a system that would ensure the return of sanity and discipline in the State's Primary and Post Primary Schools so as to assist in her struggle to return back the past glory of Public Schools and equally ensure respect among stakeholders which Private Institutions seems to enjoy and impose in the Public.

As obtained in advanced Countries, Local Government Administrations are very strategic in any Country's search for greatness and stability and as such needed all the support and assistance not only from the State nor Federal Government to perform but from every individual, Institutions, and Organizations who loves good Governance and Progressive Administration."

Every Patriotic individual should not hesitate to support the sensitive tier of Government in any form.

Ogunbode further pointed out that not many among the Local Governments in Nigeria realize that they can still use existing legal instruments to actually generate enough IGR needed for the development of their Local areas and pay their numerous staff before the arrival of any fund from either their States or Federal Government.

He stressed that Lagos State is very strategic in the massive yearning to ensure a stable political economy in Nigeria and as such demands all hands to be on deck to make things much easier in the State.

"Lagos as a Mega-City is a State whose growth is aggressive, rapid, continuous and unregulated and demands the attention of every individual apart from Government to ensure that enough facility is put in place for the massive population and to ensure the available facilities are properly oiled and re-oiled to meet the expected development, he further stressed.