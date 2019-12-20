Uganda: Church of Uganda Aims to Fight Trafficking Through New Mobile App

19 December 2019
Anglican Communion News Service (London)
By Rachel Farmer

A new mobile app has been launched by the Church of Uganda to help young people avoid falling into human trafficking when they seek work abroad.

The new free app called 'Just Good Work', developed by clergyman Paul Davis, was commended by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali, when he was given a presentation by the developers this week.

Archbishop Ntagali had warned against the increasing cases of human trafficking over the past few years.

"I have always spoken very powerfully against our children being trafficked but there seems not to be strict measures put in place to curb this inhuman tendency in some of the recruitment agencies," the Archbishop said.

He said high levels of unemployment within the country had created desperate tendencies among some young people, tempting them to go for undefined job opportunities.

"We have very many highly educated people, both young and old, with good grades and qualifications but without jobs. They are susceptible to being wooed to unclear job opportunities abroad and end up in the hands of the wrong people who turn them into slaves," he said.

The Archbishop said the development of the 'Just Good Work' app, will enable Ugandans to have critical information on working abroad in their own language.

Director for Mission for the Anglican Communion, John Kafwanka, who has supported the development and implementation of the app said: "'Just Good Work' is a tool that will help prospecting migrants to avoid falling into pitfalls many have and continue to find themselves in. It will enable users to make informed decisions before they leave their home countries, including knowing where they can seek help and support should they find themselves in employment difficulties.

"There are many unscrupulous employment agents, whose aim is to make money through desperate people wanting employment outside their countries. It is part of our Christian discipleship to ensure no one is exploited by anyone else, and that human dignity is fostered."

The Provincial Secretary of the Church of Uganda, Canon Captain William Ongeng applauded the team for choosing the Church of Uganda to be at the forefront in advocating the use of the new app and providing relevant information.

"This app is standing in the gap for the Church of Uganda to make sure that these opportunities are known to families to help them make informed decisions before they sell off their land and other properties to support their children to go abroad for jobs they are not sure of" he said.

According to Paul Davis, the app was created primarily to act as a tool for information, pastoral care, prayer, teaching and community empowerment.

"We are not telling people what to do but giving them information to guide their decisions. Behind the app, there is the gospel, the gospel of truth. The Bible says, my people are dying because of lack of knowledge. We only want our people to make better decisions," he said.

John Kafwanka said the idea to develop the app came from vast experiences he had encountered with meeting many people who were heading to foreign countries for jobs and destinations they had no idea about and several stories about human trafficking in Uganda.

The app was launched during the Provincial Annual Youths and Students Convention at Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Mukono this week, when some 800 young people, most of whom hope to work abroad, listened to the presentations.

Read the original article on ACNS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Anglican Communion News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.