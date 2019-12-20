Uganda: Church of Uganda Aims to Fight Trafficking Through New Mobile App

A new mobile app has been launched by the Church of Uganda to help young people avoid falling into human trafficking when they seek work abroad.

The new free app called 'Just Good Work', developed by clergyman Paul Davis, was commended by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali, when he was given a presentation by the developers this week.

Archbishop Ntagali had warned against the increasing cases of human trafficking over the past few years.

"I have always spoken very powerfully against our children being trafficked but there seems not to be strict measures put in place to curb this inhuman tendency in some of the recruitment agencies," the Archbishop said.

He said high levels of unemployment within the country had created desperate tendencies among some young people, tempting them to go for undefined job opportunities.

"We have very many highly educated people, both young and old, with good grades and qualifications but without jobs. They are susceptible to being wooed to unclear job opportunities abroad and end up in the hands of the wrong people who turn them into slaves," he said.

The Archbishop said the development of the 'Just Good Work' app, will enable Ugandans to have critical information on working abroad in their own language.

Director for Mission for the Anglican Communion, John Kafwanka, who has supported the development and implementation of the app said: "'Just Good Work' is a tool that will help prospecting migrants to avoid falling into pitfalls many have and continue to find themselves in. It will enable users to make informed decisions before they leave their home countries, including knowing where they can seek help and support should they find themselves in employment difficulties.

"There are many unscrupulous employment agents, whose aim is to make money through desperate people wanting employment outside their countries. It is part of our Christian discipleship to ensure no one is exploited by anyone else, and that human dignity is fostered."

The Provincial Secretary of the Church of Uganda, Canon Captain William Ongeng applauded the team for choosing the Church of Uganda to be at the forefront in advocating the use of the new app and providing relevant information.

"This app is standing in the gap for the Church of Uganda to make sure that these opportunities are known to families to help them make informed decisions before they sell off their land and other properties to support their children to go abroad for jobs they are not sure of" he said.

According to Paul Davis, the app was created primarily to act as a tool for information, pastoral care, prayer, teaching and community empowerment.

"We are not telling people what to do but giving them information to guide their decisions. Behind the app, there is the gospel, the gospel of truth. The Bible says, my people are dying because of lack of knowledge. We only want our people to make better decisions," he said.

John Kafwanka said the idea to develop the app came from vast experiences he had encountered with meeting many people who were heading to foreign countries for jobs and destinations they had no idea about and several stories about human trafficking in Uganda.

The app was launched during the Provincial Annual Youths and Students Convention at Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Mukono this week, when some 800 young people, most of whom hope to work abroad, listened to the presentations.