Nigeria: Make Embassies Your First Point of Call, Nigerian Envoy Urges Visiting Govt Officials

20 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian ambassador the Ghana Amb. Femi Micheal Abikoye has urged visiting government officials to make the Nigerian embassies and foreign missions their first point of call when they travel on official trips.

He stated this during a courtesy visit by the Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Program Prof Charles Quaker Dokubo and his team. The Presidential aide is in Ghana to visit some of the ex-agitators who are currently undergoing training.

Members of his delegation include Hon. Prof Steve Azaiki, of Bayelsa State and Hon Eta Mbora from Cross River State. The team is expected to interact with the students to monitor their progress and listen to their challenges.

As part of the visit, the Prof Charles Dokubo will also attend the Africa Sustainable Development Award where he will be honoured with Africa Peacemaker Award alongside other recipients from other parts of Africa. Other recipients of the award include Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah who will be receiving a special award for his distinguished impact in public service. The presidential aide is billed to return back to Nigeria by the weekend.

Commenting on the award, the envoy praised the Presidential aide for the international recognition that he has received and urged him to continue to work hard.

He further reaffirmed that the Nigerian mission in Ghana stands ready to support Nigerian citizens and government officials in carrying out their legitimate duties in line with the vision of Buhari administration.

In his response, Prof. Dokubo thanked the Ambassador for his kind comments and promised to continue to do everything within his mandate to ensure sustainable peace in the Niger Delta region.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

