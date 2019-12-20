Nigeria: Plateau UTD Duo of Mustapha, Maikaba Win November LBA

The influential League Bloggers Award has announced Plateau United's duo of Ibrahim Mustapha and Abdul Maikaba as winners of their Player and Coach of the month awards for November.

Mustapha and Maikaba emerged winners for their impressive outings in the month under review.

In the player's category, Mustapha edged Wikki Tourist's Daniel Jackson, Dakkada's Isaac George and Enyimba's Austin Oladapo to claim the gong.

The quartet scored three goals each, but Mustapha scored all three consecutively with back-to-back goals on the road at Nasarawa United and Delta Force, respectively.

Maikaba led his side to an unbeaten run in November and accumulated 13 points to top the log in same month.

United was unbeaten at Jigawa Golden Stars, Nasarawa United as well as Delta Force to lead throughout the month under review.

In the process, he brushed aside the challenge of Lobi Stars' Gbenga Ogunbote, coach of high flying Dakkada, Caleb Esu and Enyimba's Usman Abdallah to claim his first award this term.

The duo will be presented with their awards at their next home match by the LBA.

Instituted in 2009, the LBA is the foremost league awards in Nigeria with Nigerian International and Stoke City midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, as one of the former winners of the award.