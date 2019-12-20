Nigeria: I Will Not Play Politics With the Destiny of the State - Akeredolu

20 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Akure — Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed not to play politics with the destiny of the state.

"Rather, l would instead continue to render purposeful and selfless leadership that engender all-round development."

Akeredolu stated this in Akure during the 2019 State Carols and Lessons.

He pointed out that his belief is that government and development should be about the people and for the benefit of the good people of the State.

The governor said opening up of rural roads to facilitate easy evacuation of agricultural produce from the farms will be the top priority of his administration as the dry season starts.

He emphasised that the efforts of his government in the industrialisation of the State is already yielding fruits, adding that the state will be better for it by the time all the efforts crystalise.

Speaking on the reason for the season, Governor Akeredolu urged the people to reflect on the major essence and reason for the birth of Jesus Christ, which he described as redemption from judgment to salvation, healing and happiness.

He said the people must embrace and promote humanity, common good, love, peace, care and concern for one another, and most importantly, the pathway to the salvation of others.

The Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana joined the Governor at the 2019 state carols and lessons.

