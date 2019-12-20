Nigeria: Obaseki Will Sustain Re-Engineering Edo - Shaibu

20 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu, says the administration of Gov. Godwin Obaseki will sustain the current efforts at re-engineering the state.

The Deputy Governor stated this when he hosted journalists in the state to his annual Christmas celebration at his resident in Benin on Friday.

While noting that the mandate was to transform the state, he stressed that the Obaseki's administration had not deviated from this mandate.

He said the state government would continue to work for the people by ensuring that the right programmes and policies were initiated and implemented.

Shaibu, who said the administration would not be deterred by the current political crisis in the state, however, said that Obaseki was someone who should not be taking for granted.

He said as a governor who was democratically inclined, he had assured that the process leading to the next year governorship election in the state, as well as the election proper would be peaceful.

"The people fighting the governor today have taking him for granted; the governor is a believer in democracy and I can tell you that next year election in the state will be peaceful.

"The governor is passionate about the development of the state and what we are doing now to transform the state will be sustained in the second term of the governor," he said.

He commended journalists in the state for projecting efforts of the state government to the people for better understanding.

"If not for your support, nobody would have stood what we are doing as government. "(NAN)

