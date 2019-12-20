Nigeria: Govt Raises 22-Man Taskforce On Power

The Federal Government yesterday inaugurated a 22-man ministerial taskforce for sustainable power supply in the country.

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who inaugurated the taskforce in Abuja, said this became necessary to accelerate the pace of reforms in the sector and increase power output and availability in the short and long terms.

According to him, the taskforce is to serve as an advisory team on policies and innovative technologies.

He said the taskforce, with a two-year tenure, was saddled with the responsibility of developing, planning and driving forward the reform plan of the Federal Government in the sector.

The taskforce is chaired by Prof. Abubakar Sani Sambo, former Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria.