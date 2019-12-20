Nigeria: Kaduna Nulge Elects Chairman

20 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

Kaduna — Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Kaduna State chapter, has elected Comrade Haruna Sale from Kubau Local Government Area as its chairman.

Comrade Sale and other executives will lead the union for a four-year tenure. The election was conducted under the supervision of a national officer of the union Razak Lawan in the state.

Comrade Sale emerged winner after his opponent, Aliyu Ibrahim from Kaduna South Local Government, stepped down during the 7th delegates conference held in the state.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected state chapter chairman urged all members of the union to rally round him so as to move the union forward.

He assured them of all-inclusive leadership under his tenure as also vowed to ensure that he protected their interest and that of the union.

The chairman also called for unity among all members of the union in the state.

