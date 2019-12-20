Botswana: Aerodrome Link Road Project At Design Optimisation Review Stage

Gaborone — Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services Mr Kefentse Mzwinila says the Aerodrome Link road project is at design optimisation review stage.

Responding to a question in Parliament, the minister said the ongoing design review was at an advanced stage while the final report was delivered on December 5.

Mr Mzwinila said the review entailed critiquing of the old design, which was done during the 2017/18 financial year.

He said the optimisation was intended to close gaps (if any) in the previous (old) road design and associated components, adding that the construction was anticipated to take 18 months after awarding of the tender.

Minister Mzwinila was answering a question from Mr Ignatius Moswaane of Francistown West, who wanted an update on the progress of the Gerald Aerodrome road project as the minister had long promised that funds were available to start the project. END

Source: BOPA