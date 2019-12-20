Nigeria: Reps Probe Missing N14.8bn in Customs Service

16 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The House of Representatives committee on Public Accounts has commenced probe into the circumstances leading to the improper audit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) accounts for years.

This follows the outcome of a public hearing held by the committee on Monday after a query by the nation's Auditor General office regarding the finances of the customs service.

The Committee on Public Accounts is investigating series of audit queries raised against the Service between 2013 and 2014 financial years, including an alleged missing N14.8bn from the Service in 2013.

Speaking during the public hearing, the Comptroller General (CG) of Customs, Col. Hamid Ali (Rtd), disclosed that the organisation's account had not been audited by external auditors for years as there was no approval from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to engage their services.

The CG, who was represented by an officer in the Service's finance department, S I Ibrahim, said: "I want to tell this honourable Committee that as we speak, the Service has no audited accounts because we have no approval from the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, to engage external auditors.

According to him, prior to the introduction of the Treasury Single Accounts (TSA), 28 Commercial banks were collecting revues on behalf of the Service.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

