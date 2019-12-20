Nigeria: Victor Ohenhen Elected MDCAN Chairman

20 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman a Bello

Benin — Dr. Victor Ohenhen has been elected chairman, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) Edo State Specialist Hospital Management Board chapter.

He succeeds Dr. Alex Okoh, a Consultant Public Health Physician, Edo State Specialist Hospital, whose tenure expired in November this year.

Until his election, Dr. Ohenhen, a Consultant Gynaecologist, was the head, Department of Obstetrician and Gynaecology, Edo State Central Hospital.

He obtained his MBBS degree in 2002 from the University of Benin and after his National Youth Service, worked as a medical officer at Ropheka Medical Centre and Faith Mediplex, both in Benin.

He joined the services of the Edo State Hospitals Management Board (SHMB) as a medical officer in 2006 and was posted to the Surgery department at Central Hospital, Benin.

In 2008, he received an award of gallantry from the Nigeria Medical Association, Edo State branch, for risking his life to save patients and putting out a fire that would have engulfed the maternity complex at Central Hospital.

He was also elected as president of the Association of Resident Doctors, SHMB branch, in 2012.

Dr. Ohenhen said his target was to work with stakeholders and the state government to improve the health sector as well as improving members' welfare.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.