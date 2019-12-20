Nigeria: Victor Ohenhen Elected MDCAN Chairman

Benin — Dr. Victor Ohenhen has been elected chairman, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) Edo State Specialist Hospital Management Board chapter.

He succeeds Dr. Alex Okoh, a Consultant Public Health Physician, Edo State Specialist Hospital, whose tenure expired in November this year.

Until his election, Dr. Ohenhen, a Consultant Gynaecologist, was the head, Department of Obstetrician and Gynaecology, Edo State Central Hospital.

He obtained his MBBS degree in 2002 from the University of Benin and after his National Youth Service, worked as a medical officer at Ropheka Medical Centre and Faith Mediplex, both in Benin.

He joined the services of the Edo State Hospitals Management Board (SHMB) as a medical officer in 2006 and was posted to the Surgery department at Central Hospital, Benin.

In 2008, he received an award of gallantry from the Nigeria Medical Association, Edo State branch, for risking his life to save patients and putting out a fire that would have engulfed the maternity complex at Central Hospital.

He was also elected as president of the Association of Resident Doctors, SHMB branch, in 2012.

Dr. Ohenhen said his target was to work with stakeholders and the state government to improve the health sector as well as improving members' welfare.