Nigeria: Why Nigeria Performs Poorly in Sports - Yakmut

Former Director-General of the National Sports Commission Mallam Alhassan Yakmut has said Nigeria's greatest challenge in the quest for podium success in sports was lack of sustainability of grassroots programming system.

He made this known during his keynote address at the one-day Lecture Series organised in honour of late sports journalist, Olajide Fashikun by Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT chapter held at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Monday.

He said grassroots programming system like school sports stick and succeed are not readily available, and called for collaboration among the relevant agencies for the development sports at the grassroots.

"The challenge in the country is youth engage and not youth empowerment. The youth are not engage to discover their talents in proper way.

"Talents are identified in a very unorganized manners and after win world youth championship we will not hear of the talents gain. Where is the school sports programme?

"Today, the culture of sporting competitions among secondary schools is virtually dead. What make game-masters popular more than the principals in those days was school sports competitions. Private schools, unfortunately, are far more fixated on pumping children with academic work at the expense of a simultaneous building of their body as well.

"The enablers for grassroots programming system are facilities, financial supports, research and documentation and equipment. So, relevant agencies need collaborate together to develop sports at the grassroots," he said.

In the same vein, the minister of Youth and Sports development, Mr Dare, who was represented at the event by Mrs Blessing Lere-Adam, Director of Press, said the ministry is prioritising grassroots sports while exploiting other ways of reviving interest at that level.

She said the minister has reactivated the Headmaster and Principal Cup competitions in primary and secondary schools, while a Centre for Sports of Excellence are being considered to be in each of the geo-political zones.