Nigeria: Why Nigeria Performs Poorly in Sports - Yakmut

20 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Former Director-General of the National Sports Commission Mallam Alhassan Yakmut has said Nigeria's greatest challenge in the quest for podium success in sports was lack of sustainability of grassroots programming system.

He made this known during his keynote address at the one-day Lecture Series organised in honour of late sports journalist, Olajide Fashikun by Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT chapter held at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Monday.

He said grassroots programming system like school sports stick and succeed are not readily available, and called for collaboration among the relevant agencies for the development sports at the grassroots.

"The challenge in the country is youth engage and not youth empowerment. The youth are not engage to discover their talents in proper way.

"Talents are identified in a very unorganized manners and after win world youth championship we will not hear of the talents gain. Where is the school sports programme?

"Today, the culture of sporting competitions among secondary schools is virtually dead. What make game-masters popular more than the principals in those days was school sports competitions. Private schools, unfortunately, are far more fixated on pumping children with academic work at the expense of a simultaneous building of their body as well.

"The enablers for grassroots programming system are facilities, financial supports, research and documentation and equipment. So, relevant agencies need collaborate together to develop sports at the grassroots," he said.

In the same vein, the minister of Youth and Sports development, Mr Dare, who was represented at the event by Mrs Blessing Lere-Adam, Director of Press, said the ministry is prioritising grassroots sports while exploiting other ways of reviving interest at that level.

She said the minister has reactivated the Headmaster and Principal Cup competitions in primary and secondary schools, while a Centre for Sports of Excellence are being considered to be in each of the geo-political zones.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.