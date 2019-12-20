Tunisia: TIA - 30 Projects Worth 2 Billion Dinars Declared Until November 2019

Tunis/Tunisia — Some thirty projects worth 2 billion dinars and generating 14,000 jobs have been declared to the Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA) over the 11 months of 2019, said TIA President Beligh Ben Soltane.

Speaking on Thursday during a debate on the TIA's services and its results for the current fiscal year, he said that 90% of these investment intentions are feasible.

He added that at the end of the current year, the number of declared projects will amount to 35 projects worth 2.4 billion dinars allowing the creation of 15 to 16 thousand jobs.

Ben Soltane stressed that out of the 30 projects declared until November, 20 projects were declared in the field of industry (67%), 5 in renewable energies (17%), 4 agricultural projects (13%) and one project in the field of services (3%).

He said that 53% of the projects will be located in regional development areas and that 60% of them are foreign-owned (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Singapore).

Ben Soltane recalled that TIA became operational on January 2, 2019, but remains in the constitution phase because the investment law did not clearly specify its fields of action, presenting only the main lines of the said Authority.

He called, in this connection, to confer more flexibility to the TIA so that it can function, recalling that the authority plays the role of federator with all the structures.

The TIA, he added, has put online six services, namely the declaration request, the filing of a petition, the legal constitution, the request for incentives, the filing of a project of national interest and the request for authorisation.

He announced, in this regard, that three new services will be put online in 2020, namely the obtaining of the Tunisian residence permit, land offers and interaction with the regions, indicating that the TIA is also thinking of other additional services including customs and the National Social Security Fund (CNSS).