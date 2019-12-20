Namibia: Iyambo Re-Elected As Oshakati Mayor

17 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati — Angelus Iyambo was yesterday given another mandate to lead the Oshakati town council as mayor, while Katrina Shimbulu was given the nod to return as chairperson of the powerful management committee.

The event was, however, marked by the absence of two local authority councillors Onesimus Shilunga and Gabriel Kamwanka. Shilunga served as chairperson of the management committee, while Kamwanka was an ordinary councillor. Acting CEO Kornelius Kapolo informed the gathering he had not received any apology of absence from the two councillors.

Surprisingly, Shimbulu was again nominated and seconded to lead the management committee. Shimbulu had resigned from the council in October with the hope of landing a parliamentary role on the Swapo ticket next year. However, this was not possible as the ruling party only managed to garner 63 seats, while she was at number 76 on the party list.

Other members who were sworn in retained their position. Iyambo will continue to serve as mayor, deputised by Ndamononghenda Hamunyela, while Loise Shivolo will continue as a member of the management committee. Popular Democratic Movement's Linus Tobias will remain an ordinary councillor.

The other positions, including the vacant member of the management committee, will be filled at a date still to be announced. During his acceptance speech, Iyambo pledged to remain committed to develop and strengthen the town through creating jobs and empowering the youth. Equally, the mayor also pledged to continue fighting the scourge of poverty, unemployment and inequalities, subsequently building a prosperous town.

"Throughout the years, this town's development has never been stagnant; each day, we see development taking place in different sectors - be it housing development, land delivery, infrastructure development such as roads, parks, and sports facilities," said Iyambo. Iyambo singled out housing delivery as some of the achievements that council has delivered to its citizens.

He said council currently has a housing backlog of 12 193; however, the list has been reduced, as close to 4 334 applicants have already received plots to construct houses. In addition, council has also handed over 1 300 houses in the recent months. Still on housing, council has this year also relocated 325 residents from the Eemwandi informal settlement to a serviced Onawa. In addition to housing, council has also pledged to improve its roads and is currently working on putting traffic lights at Okandjengedi, which is considered a high-risk accident area.

The Okatana-Game road is nearing completion, while another road is planned for Ehenye. Other infrastructural development also expected at the town is revamping of the Oshakati Independence Stadium, the construction of the Carribean public park and swimming pool, as well as a recreational facility at Ekuku. Equally, the council will also put up storm water channels as part of its flood mitigation plans.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.